Summarizing The Case For Fiserv Inc. (FISV), The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) shares are -21.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.25% or $4.55 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.07% down YTD and -21.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.66% and -19.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Atlantic Equities recommended the FISV stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 18, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the FISV stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $91.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $131.46. The forecasts give the Fiserv Inc. stock a price target range of $152.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $88.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.0% or -3.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.90% in the current quarter to $1.06, up from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.92, up 5.20% from $4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.02 and $1.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 94 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,614,013 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,340,407. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 155,889 and 302,422 in purchases and sales respectively.

YABUKI JEFFERY W, a Chairman and CEO at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $3.08 million at $123.20 per share on Feb 19. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 20,000 FISV shares valued at $1.61 million on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $80.36 per share. Simons Doyle (Director) sold 13,728 shares at $122.50 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $1.68 million while YABUKI JEFFERY W, (Chairman and CEO) sold 25,000 shares on Jan 15 for $2.96 million with each share fetching $118.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG), on the other hand, is trading around $33.21 with a market cap of $9.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HIG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $128.0 million. This represented a 97.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.50 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.52 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.49 billion, significantly higher than the $2.84 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.38 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 342,323 shares. Insider sales totaled 197,315 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 22.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. having a total of 1,000 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.97 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 32.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.98 billion and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.