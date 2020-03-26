Summarizing The Case For Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX), Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares are -24.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.82% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +115.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.03% down YTD and -28.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 48.16% and 0.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MBRX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.33. The forecasts give the Moleculin Biotech Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.2% or 65.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 27.30% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.15 with a market cap of $4.52M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MCEP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.10%. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $202.77 million from $205.04 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $11.81 million, significantly lower than the $22.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.06 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Mid-Con Energy Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 593.82k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.30% with a share float percentage of 25.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mid-Con Energy Partners LP having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP with over 140436.0 shares worth more than $389429.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP held 0.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Advisors Inc/ok, with the investment firm holding over 98134.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $272125.0 and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.