Summarizing The Case For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares are -70.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 23.35% or $3.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +141.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.63% down YTD and -71.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 118.28% and -56.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the NCLH stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 17, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the NCLH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.69. The forecasts give the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock a price target range of $73.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.77% or 5.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $0.06, down from the $0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.73, down -5.30% from $5.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.48 and $1.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 54 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 879,441 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 515,924. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 609,890 and 120,317 in purchases and sales respectively.

Del Rio Frank J, a Pres. & CEO at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $230000.0 at $57.50 per share on Jan 15. The Pres. & CEO had earlier sold another 4,000 NCLH shares valued at $207200.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $51.80 per share. Del Rio Frank J (Pres. & CEO) sold 4,000 shares at $55.67 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $222692.0 while Ashby Faye L., (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,786 shares on Dec 11 for $99248.0 with each share fetching $55.57.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), on the other hand, is trading around $49.94 with a market cap of $209.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.16 billion. This represented a 96.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $34.77 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $291.73 billion from $284.88 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $35.75 billion, significantly higher than the $34.34 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $17.81 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Verizon Communications Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 337,053 shares. Insider sales totaled 190,478 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with 38.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.80% with a share float percentage of 4.13B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verizon Communications Inc. having a total of 3,222 institutions that hold shares in the company.