Summarizing The Case For Sabre Corporation (SABR), PG&E Corporation (PCG)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) shares are -73.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.92% or $1.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +80.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -74.45% down YTD and -73.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.67% and -69.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the SABR stock is a Perform, while earlier, Mizuho had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.50. The forecasts give the Sabre Corporation stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.0% or -98.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.11, down from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.36, down -16.70% from $1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.93 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 578,914 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 294,211. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 535,942 and 168,266 in purchases and sales respectively.

MENKE SEAN E, a President and CEO at the company, sold 8,513 shares worth $196397.0 at $23.07 per share on Jan 21. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 17,000 SABR shares valued at $369033.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $21.71 per share. MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) sold 17,000 shares at $22.59 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $384100.0 while MENKE SEAN E, (President and CEO) sold 17,000 shares on Dec 02 for $379683.0 with each share fetching $22.33.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), on the other hand, is trading around $9.25 with a market cap of $4.88B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PG&E Corporation (PCG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PCG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -60.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$143.0 million. This represented a 103.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$6.86 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$13.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $85.2 billion from $85.71 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.82 billion, significantly higher than the $4.75 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.5 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at PG&E Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 219,838 shares. Insider sales totaled 78,794 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 942.07k shares after the latest sales, with 30.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.40% with a share float percentage of 519.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PG&E Corporation having a total of 398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.46 million shares worth more than $418.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 29.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $321.65 million and represent 5.59% of shares outstanding.