Summarizing The Case For Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), Switch Inc. (SWCH)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) shares are -51.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.86% or $0.76 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.65% down YTD and -50.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.48% and -41.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 09, 2019, Goldman recommended the SKT stock is a Sell, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.80. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.24.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -159.10% in the current quarter to $0.18, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.58, down -6.70% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 341,083 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 138,605. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,186 and 104,633 in purchases and sales respectively.

SUMMERELL VIRGINIA R, a Senior VP, Treasurer at the company, sold 5,830 shares worth $73236.0 at $12.56 per share on Feb 20. The SVP,Construction & Development had earlier sold another 12,500 SKT shares valued at $112000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $8.96 per share. HENRY DAVID (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $14.41 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $144090.0 while TANGER STEVEN B, (CEO) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 20 for $144760.0 with each share fetching $14.48.

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH), on the other hand, is trading around $13.62 with a market cap of $3.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Switch Inc. (SWCH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SWCH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.47 million. This represented a 69.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $126.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.77 billion from $1.64 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $209.41 million, significantly higher than the $178.33 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$98.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 85 times at Switch Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 50,446,291 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,773,526 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 65 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -45.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.47M shares after the latest sales, with 24.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.90% with a share float percentage of 23.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Switch Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 7.9 million shares worth more than $117.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.51 million and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.