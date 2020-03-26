Target Corporation (TGT) turns bearish with loss of -9.52 points

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is -28.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.03 and a high of $130.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGT stock was last observed hovering at around $100.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.52% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.31% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.96% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.04, the stock is -11.65% and -17.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.52 million and changing -9.47% at the moment leaves the stock -14.58% off its SMA200. TGT registered 14.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.60.

The stock witnessed a -18.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.06%, and is -11.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Target Corporation (TGT) has around 368000 employees, a market worth around $46.66B and $78.11B in sales. and $78.11B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.36 and Fwd P/E is 12.26. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.00% and -30.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Target Corporation (TGT) Analyst Forecasts

Target Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.66 with sales reaching $18.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year.

Target Corporation (TGT) Top Institutional Holders

1,948 institutions hold shares in Target Corporation (TGT), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 85.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 512.53M, and float is at 499.72M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 84.87% of the Float.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Target Corporation (TGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRISON ROBERT M, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that HARRISON ROBERT M sold 631 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $102.00 per share for a total of $64362.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8692.0 shares.

Target Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that HARRISON ROBERT M (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $107.67 per share for $49961.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7339.0 shares of the TGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Lundquist Stephanie A (Executive Officer) disposed off 6,630 shares at an average price of $127.00 for $842010.0. The insider now directly holds 27,394 shares of Target Corporation (TGT).

Target Corporation (TGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 15.54% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 17.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.77% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.