TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) makes -6.63% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is -23.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.66 and a high of $18.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 24.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.82, the stock is -13.91% and -21.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.15 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -17.75% off its SMA200. TGNA registered -9.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.57.

The stock witnessed a -19.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.19%, and is -6.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 10.81% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6883 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $2.30B in sales. and $2.30B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.76 and Fwd P/E is 7.15. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.26% and -29.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $678.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.60% in year-over-year returns.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

435 institutions hold shares in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), with 951.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 102.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 217.43M, and float is at 216.87M with Short Float at 6.50%. Institutions hold 102.34% of the Float.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 33 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) that is trading -55.32% down over the past 12 months. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is 4.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.99% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.34.