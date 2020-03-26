The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) up -37.77% since start of the year

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is -37.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.40 and a high of $53.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The BK stock was last observed hovering at around $31.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.78% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.47% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.64, the stock is -8.91% and -24.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.86 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -29.68% off its SMA200. BK registered -37.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.93.

The stock witnessed a -23.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.18%, and is 10.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.76% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has around 48400 employees, a market worth around $28.84B and $7.55B in sales. and $7.55B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.99 and Fwd P/E is 7.39. Profit margin for the company is 56.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.85% and -40.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $3.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Mitchell E., the company’s Sr. Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Harris Mitchell E. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $44.60 per share for a total of $2.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142266.0 shares.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 24 that GIBBONS THOMAS P (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 318,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 24 and was made at $46.72 per share for $14.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 348928.0 shares of the BK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, DALEY WILLIAM M (Vice Chairman) acquired 5,650 shares at an average price of $44.93 for $253828.0. The insider now directly holds 5,650 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -40.89% down over the past 12 months. Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is -18.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.53% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.