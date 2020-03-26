The Chemours Company (CC) picks momentum as shares rise 12.62%

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is -39.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.01 and a high of $41.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The CC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33%.

Currently trading at $10.89, the stock is -7.68% and -24.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.71 million and changing 13.91% at the moment leaves the stock -34.21% off its SMA200. CC registered -69.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.49.

The stock witnessed a -33.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.45%, and is 12.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.32% over the week and 14.89% over the month.

The Chemours Company (CC) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $5.53B in sales. and $5.53B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.01. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.96% and -73.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

The Chemours Company (CC) Analyst Forecasts

The Chemours Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Chemours Company (CC) Top Institutional Holders

549 institutions hold shares in The Chemours Company (CC), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 84.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.51M, and float is at 162.33M with Short Float at 9.19%. Institutions hold 83.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 23.77 million shares valued at $430.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the CC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.18 million shares valued at $274.53 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.47 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $261.8 million, while Sessa Capital IM, L.P. holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 7.21 million with a market value of $130.42 million.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at The Chemours Company (CC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Snell E Bryan, the company’s President, Titanium Tech. SEC filings show that Snell E Bryan bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $10.15 per share for a total of $111650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 141891.0 shares.

The Chemours Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that BROWN RICHARD H (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $14.06 per share for $105450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88586.0 shares of the CC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, VERGNANO MARK P (President and CEO) disposed off 220,759 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $3.53 million. The insider now directly holds 178,178 shares of The Chemours Company (CC).

The Chemours Company (CC): Who are the competitors?

Stepan Company (SCL) is -5.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.73% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.54.