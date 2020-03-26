The decline in B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) is -9.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $3.64, the stock is -1.07% and -9.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.77 million and changing 8.98% at the moment leaves the stock 2.00% off its SMA200. BTG registered 25.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.57.

The stock witnessed a -20.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.89%, and is 29.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.83% over the week and 16.64% over the month.

and $1.16B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.68 and Fwd P/E is 17.33. Distance from 52-week low is 68.52% and -26.11% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $204.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in B2Gold Corp. (BTG), with 31.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.06% while institutional investors hold 89.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.03B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 86.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 127.44 million shares valued at $511.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.37% of the BTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 121.31 million shares valued at $486.45 million to account for 11.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 34.97 million shares representing 3.39% and valued at over $140.21 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 27.66 million with a market value of $110.9 million.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -7.72% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.55% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.2.