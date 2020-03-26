The decline in Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is -66.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $50.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPRI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.1% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -17.18% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.89, the stock is -26.38% and -50.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.65 million and changing 16.02% at the moment leaves the stock -59.33% off its SMA200. CPRI registered -70.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.59.

The stock witnessed a -49.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.01%, and is 71.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.37% over the week and 17.19% over the month.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has around 11096 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $5.70B in sales. and $5.70B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.65 and Fwd P/E is 2.80. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.82% and -74.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capri Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Top Institutional Holders

595 institutions hold shares in Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), with 8.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.38% while institutional investors hold 103.87% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 98.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.73 million shares valued at $599.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the CPRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Eminence Capital, LP with 12.63 million shares valued at $481.69 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 11.68 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $445.71 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.00% of the shares totaling 10.46 million with a market value of $399.04 million.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.