The decline in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SENS) is -11.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $2.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The SENS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -25.18% and -22.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.84 million and changing 45.54% at the moment leaves the stock -29.08% off its SMA200. SENS registered -68.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0546 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1429.

The stock witnessed a -49.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.65%, and is 31.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.00% over the week and 20.44% over the month.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $160.96M and $21.30M in sales. and $21.30M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 55.98% and -69.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-121.70%).

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $970k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -76.30% in year-over-year returns.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Top Institutional Holders

For Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS), with 69.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.05% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.50M, and float is at 153.73M with Short Float at 24.14%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -68.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.35% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.19.