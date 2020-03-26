The decline in Sysco Corporation (SYY) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is -46.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $85.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYY stock was last observed hovering at around $38.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.67% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.13% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -14.12% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.65, the stock is -14.97% and -33.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.22 million and changing 17.11% at the moment leaves the stock -39.15% off its SMA200. SYY registered -31.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.89.

The stock witnessed a -38.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.48%, and is 46.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.48% over the week and 12.99% over the month.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $19.54B and $60.46B in sales. and $60.46B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.04 and Fwd P/E is 11.43. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.58% and -46.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sysco Corporation (SYY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sysco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $14.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Top Institutional Holders

1,667 institutions hold shares in Sysco Corporation (SYY), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 83.12% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 82.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.29 million shares valued at $4.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.30% of the SYY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 33.58 million shares valued at $2.87 billion to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 26.35 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $2.25 billion, while Trian Fund Management, LP holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 23.68 million with a market value of $2.03 billion.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Sysco Corporation (SYY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bertrand Greg D, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Bertrand Greg D sold 2,292 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $85.03 per share for a total of $194889.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30736.0 shares.

Sysco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Bertrand Greg D (EVP) sold a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $85.06 per share for $76554.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30744.0 shares of the SYY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Moskowitz Paul T (Executive Vice President) disposed off 33,633 shares at an average price of $83.94 for $2.82 million. The insider now directly holds 53,668 shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY).

Sysco Corporation (SYY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading -23.69% down over the past 12 months. United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is -30.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.47% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.