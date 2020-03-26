The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), Square Inc. (SQ)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares are -73.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.83% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -74.56% down YTD and -73.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.77% and -59.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the MRO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 69.4.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.00% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.28, down -6.90% from $0.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.51 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 712,586 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 142,022. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 697,492 and 124,959 in purchases and sales respectively.

TILLMAN LEE M, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, bought 28,000 shares worth $94581.0 at $3.38 per share on Mar 23. The Chairman, President and CEO had earlier bought another 28,600 MRO shares valued at $103406.0 on Mar 24. The shares were bought at $3.62 per share. TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) bought 27,500 shares at $4.00 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $110000.0 while TILLMAN LEE M, (Chairman, President and CEO) bought 22,500 shares on Mar 13 for $94660.0 with each share fetching $4.21.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), on the other hand, is trading around $52.39 with a market cap of $22.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $78.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Square Inc. (SQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SQ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $510.08 million. This represented a 61.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.31 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.86 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.55 billion from $4.0 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $492.46 million while total current assets were at $3.22 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $465.7 million, significantly higher than the $295.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $403.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Square Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 815,932 shares. Insider sales totaled 620,073 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 70 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -43.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.26M shares after the latest sales, with 379.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.40% with a share float percentage of 350.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Square Inc. having a total of 1,028 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.84 million shares worth more than $1.68 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 billion and represent 5.30% of shares outstanding.