The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Roku Inc. (ROKU), Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are -29.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.42% or -$2.35 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +62.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.27% down YTD and -32.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 40.52% and -20.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, Needham recommended the ROKU stock is a Buy, while earlier, Loop Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 19, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ROKU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $94.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $151.01. The forecasts give the Roku Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.58% or -58.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.10% in the current quarter to -$0.42, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.32, up 40.20% from -$0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.57 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 98 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 229 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,255,547 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,273,774. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 286,401 and 281,105 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ozgen Mustafa, a SVP and GM of Account Acquisit at the company, sold 6,272 shares worth $673454.0 at $107.37 per share on Mar 04. The SVP General Counsel, Secretary had earlier sold another 10,000 ROKU shares valued at $959352.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $95.94 per share. Rosenberg Scott A. (GM, Sr. VP Platform Business) sold 1,669 shares at $110.01 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $183607.0 while KAY STEPHEN H, (SVP General Counsel, Secretary) sold 1,302 shares on Mar 04 for $143233.0 with each share fetching $110.01.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), on the other hand, is trading around $27.95 with a market cap of $6.65B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lyft Inc. (LYFT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LYFT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -74.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $896.88 million. This represented a 11.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $40.89 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$11.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.69 billion from $5.74 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.49 billion while total current assets were at $3.25 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$105.7 million, significantly higher than the -$280.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$283.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Lyft Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 128,682 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,671,505 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 80.69M shares after the latest sales, with 6.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.10% with a share float percentage of 208.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyft Inc. having a total of 487 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 42.69 million shares worth more than $1.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $759.83 million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.