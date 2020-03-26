News

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), Unum Group (UNM)

By Andrew Francis

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) shares are -59.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.33% or -$0.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +43.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.09% down YTD and -59.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.54% and -53.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 20, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the SNV stock is a In-line, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 27, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SNV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.56. The forecasts give the Synovus Financial Corp. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.83% or 17.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.78, down from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.23, down -4.80% from $3.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 196,704 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 84,586. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 168,732 and 67,971 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stelling Kessel D, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $233000.0 at $23.30 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 2,120 SNV shares valued at $50308.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $23.73 per share. Blair Kevin S. (President and COO) bought 4,413 shares at $22.63 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $99866.0 while Stallworth John L., (Director) bought 2,200 shares on Mar 09 for $49786.0 with each share fetching $22.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), on the other hand, is trading around $14.63 with a market cap of $2.90B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Unum Group (UNM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $81.2 million. This represented a 97.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.03 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.44 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.16 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.74 billion, significantly higher than the $1.54 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.59 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Unum Group over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 289,696 shares. Insider sales totaled 73,083 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.31M shares after the latest sales, with 28.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 201.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unum Group having a total of 704 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.32 million shares worth more than $738.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 18.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.73 million and represent 9.14% of shares outstanding.

