The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX), Navient Corporation (NAVI)

Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares are -80.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.88% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -88.60% down YTD and -81.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.84% and -57.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.00. The forecasts give the Taronis Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $7.61 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.61. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.63% or 97.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -175.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$10 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,953,634 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), on the other hand, is trading around $7.99 with a market cap of $1.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Navient Corporation (NAVI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NAVI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 45.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $219.0 million. This represented a 79.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.77 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.29 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.02 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Navient Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 729,857 shares. Insider sales totaled 252,610 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.42M shares after the latest sales, with 19.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navient Corporation having a total of 459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.51 million shares worth more than $376.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 20.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $278.34 million and represent 10.52% of shares outstanding.