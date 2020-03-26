The Unilever Group (UN) Vs. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Which Is Riskier?

The Unilever Group (NYSE: UN) shares are -20.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.48% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.67% down YTD and -19.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.27% and -17.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Berenberg recommended the UN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 4 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.00. The forecasts give the The Unilever Group stock a price target range of $78.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.69. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.58% or -9.79%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.01 with a market cap of $253.00M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BCRX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $37.83 million. This represented a 4.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $39.73 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $175.28 million from $90.5 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $22.05 million while total current assets were at $164.34 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$89.58 million, significantly higher than the -$92.56 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$89.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 221,509 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.48M shares after the latest sales, with 17.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.15 million shares worth more than $41.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.76 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.