These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) shares are -59.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 75.00% or $3.18 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +80.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.45% down YTD and -60.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.13% and -57.74% over the month.

On October 22, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ARI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 08, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ARI stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.65. The forecasts give the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.78% or 57.6%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.68, down -5.60% from $1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.69 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 294,385 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 150,672. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 267,140 and 105,965 in purchases and sales respectively.

SALVATI MICHAEL, a Director at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $244557.0 at $8.15 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 ARI shares valued at $660092.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $6.60 per share. ROTHSTEIN STUART (President & CEO) sold 50,000 shares at $18.33 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $916625.0 while SALVATI MICHAEL, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Aug 21 for $380400.0 with each share fetching $19.02.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), on the other hand, is trading around $36.81 with a market cap of $4.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENPH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.03 million. This represented a 99.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $210.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $713.22 million from $523.67 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $139.07 million, significantly higher than the $16.13 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $124.28 million.

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Enphase Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 2,897,065 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,348,396 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.51M shares after the latest sales, with 2.60% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.00% with a share float percentage of 96.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enphase Energy Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.22 million shares worth more than $240.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $195.88 million and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.