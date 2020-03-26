Markets

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: BHP Group (BHP), Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

By Winifred Gerald

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares are -31.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.36% or $0.86 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.27% down YTD and -31.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.58% and -20.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Argus recommended the BHP stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 03, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $37.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.39. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.99.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), on the other hand, is trading around $96.92 with a market cap of $31.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1032.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $45.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BIDU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.21 billion. This represented a 70.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $43.28 billion from $42.37 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $16.22 billion while total current assets were at $23.78 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.09 billion, significantly lower than the $5.23 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.17 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.20% with a share float percentage of 271.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baidu Inc. having a total of 1,127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.8 million shares worth more than $1.74 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 billion and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

