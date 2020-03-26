These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) shares are -30.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.19% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.39% down YTD and -29.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.19% and -26.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the TAP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 20, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TAP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.53. The forecasts give the Molson Coors Beverage Company stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.12% or -4.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.80% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.73, down -2.50% from $4.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $1.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Cox Simon, a Pres&CEO, Molson Coors Europe at the company, sold 8,991 shares worth $494322.0 at $54.98 per share on Feb 14. The Vice Chairman of the Board had earlier sold another 67,079 TAP shares valued at $3.44 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $51.22 per share. Tabolt Brian (VP,Controller & Chf Acct Off) sold 1,825 shares at $56.94 per share on Sep 13 for a total of $103916.0 while Hunter Mark, (President & CEO) sold 11,287 shares on May 07 for $677897.0 with each share fetching $60.06.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.25 with a market cap of $127.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPMT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $17.68 million. This represented a 37.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $28.43 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $64.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 173,792 shares. Insider sales totaled 41,888 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.2M shares after the latest sales, with 12.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.70% with a share float percentage of 53.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. having a total of 268 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.66 million shares worth more than $177.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.07 million and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.