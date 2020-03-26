These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Nautilus Inc. (NLS), Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares are 15.43% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 39.31% or $0.57 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +68.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.44% down YTD and 13.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 54.20% and -38.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the NLS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Lake Street had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 25, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NLS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The forecasts give the Nautilus Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.33% or -1.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 185.70% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.52, down -3.40% from -$0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.29 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 173,525 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,500 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Collins Jeffery Lynn, a VP & GM, Intr./Comm. Specialty at the company, bought 33,200 shares worth $49956.0 at $1.50 per share on Nov 20. The SVP, Innovation had earlier bought another 2,500 NLS shares valued at $6900.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $2.76 per share. Siegert Marvin G (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $1.53 per share on Nov 13 for a total of $7629.0 while JOHNSON M CARL III, (Director) bought 30,000 shares on Aug 26 for $37398.0 with each share fetching $1.25.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.05 with a market cap of $147.76M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WKHS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$8.22 million. This represented a 273966.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $50.67 million from $28.04 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$36.87 million, significantly lower than the -$21.75 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$38.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Workhorse Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 769,603 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,147 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.54M shares after the latest sales, with 5.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.40% with a share float percentage of 56.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workhorse Group Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company.