These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Snap Inc. (SNAP), Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are -31.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.09% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +42.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.15% down YTD and -27.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 34.17% and -29.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the SNAP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 20, 2020. 40 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SNAP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 40 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 23 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.50. The forecasts give the Snap Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.08% or -12.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.02, up 38.00% from -$0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 157 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,299,765 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,593,096. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,761,906 and 11,858,590 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gorman Jeremi, a Chief Business Officer at the company, sold 42,033 shares worth $398368.0 at $9.48 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Strategy Officer had earlier sold another 17,217 SNAP shares valued at $154953.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $9.00 per share. Grusd Jared (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 38,578 shares at $9.53 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $367729.0 while Murphy Robert C., (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,500,000 shares on Mar 16 for $23.27 million with each share fetching $9.31.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), on the other hand, is trading around $2.37 with a market cap of $37.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ABEV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $906.49 million. This represented a 69.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $25.86 billion from $25.2 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $92.05 million while total current assets were at $7.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.21 billion, significantly lower than the $2.32 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.43 billion.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambev S.A. having a total of 431 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. with over 150.06 million shares worth more than $699.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. held 11.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the investment firm holding over 143.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $667.24 million and represent 11.16% of shares outstanding.