Things appear to be looking up for Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) is 22.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $1.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTBX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 71.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is -4.69% and 40.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.76 million and changing -3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 14.17% off its SMA200. HTBX registered -53.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4137 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5073.

The stock witnessed a 146.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.45%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.60% over the week and 37.69% over the month.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $33.24M and $3.10M in sales. and $3.10M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 197.49% and -55.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.00%).

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heat Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $800k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.00% in year-over-year returns.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.34% while institutional investors hold 17.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.30M, and float is at 57.30M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 16.58% of the Float.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.