Things appear to be looking up for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is -57.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.00 and a high of $101.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The VLO stock was last observed hovering at around $34.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.98% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.52% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 26.61% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.63, the stock is -24.63% and -45.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.89 million and changing 14.37% at the moment leaves the stock -52.53% off its SMA200. VLO registered -54.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.31.

The stock witnessed a -46.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.39%, and is 13.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.76% over the week and 12.69% over the month.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has around 10222 employees, a market worth around $15.19B and $108.32B in sales. and $108.32B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.77 and Fwd P/E is 5.58. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.84% and -61.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valero Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $18.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.70% in year-over-year returns.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Top Institutional Holders

1,612 institutions hold shares in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 81.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 383.19M, and float is at 383.19M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 80.82% of the Float.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pfeiffer Philip J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pfeiffer Philip J. bought 1,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $43.82 per share for a total of $57402.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22224.0 shares.

Valero Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J (Director) bought a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $47.31 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100274.0 shares of the VLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Gorder Joseph W (COB, President and CEO) disposed off 21,400 shares at an average price of $95.57 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 403,517 shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO).

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) that is trading -57.94% down over the past 12 months. PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is -79.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.04% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.