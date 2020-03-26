This Could Be A Brutal Week For American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE: AEP) shares are -22.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.72% or $1.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.52% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.18% down YTD and -21.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.98% and -25.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the AEP stock is a Overweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 13, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AEP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $73.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $103.24. The forecasts give the American Electric Power Company Inc. stock a price target range of $115.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $79.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.27% or 7.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $1.19, up from the $1.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.37, up 7.80% from $4.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.87 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 353,709 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 353,905. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 327,684 and 275,151 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHODAK PAUL III, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 5,759 shares worth $575900.0 at $100.00 per share on Mar 04. The Exec. VP, Chief Admin Officer had earlier sold another 8,944 AEP shares valued at $894400.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $100.00 per share. Zebula Charles E (Exective Vice President) sold 7,706 shares at $99.25 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $764789.0 while Barton Lisa M, (Executive Vice President) sold 11,130 shares on Mar 03 for $1.08 million with each share fetching $97.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), on the other hand, is trading around $15.42 with a market cap of $1.06B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SEAS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $128.3 million. This represented a 56.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $298.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.34 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.3 billion from $2.27 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $348.42 million, significantly higher than the $293.94 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $153.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 131,379 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,175,011 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 700.66k shares after the latest sales, with 10.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 50.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hill Path Capital, LP with over 27.21 million shares worth more than $862.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Hill Path Capital, LP held 34.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.1 million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.