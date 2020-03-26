This Could Be A Brutal Week For Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) shares are 2.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.00% or -$0.39 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +51.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.33% down YTD and 7.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.34% and -10.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the GOLD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the GOLD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.10. The forecasts give the Barrick Gold Corporation stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.56% or -6.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.75, up 13.10% from $0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.79 for the next year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), on the other hand, is trading around $5.05 with a market cap of $22.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SIRI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $747.0 million. This represented a 63.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.15 billion from $11.09 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.02 billion, significantly higher than the $1.88 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.65 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 62 times and accounting for 13,885,022 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,737,820 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.21B shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.00% with a share float percentage of 1.20B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. having a total of 809 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 136.28 million shares worth more than $974.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 128.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $917.28 million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.