This Could Be A Brutal Week For Sterling Bancorp (STL), Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) shares are -54.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.53% or $0.59 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.64% down YTD and -54.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.40% and -46.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 26, 2019, Maxim Group recommended the STL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stephens had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on October 29, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the STL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.73. The forecasts give the Sterling Bancorp stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.64% or -6.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.08, down -0.40% from $2.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 256,294 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 223,011. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 126,162 and 67,233 in purchases and sales respectively.

Whitwell Rodney, a SEVP/CAO at the company, sold 15,250 shares worth $213500.0 at $14.00 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 STL shares valued at $35670.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $11.89 per share. GEISEL THOMAS X (President, Corporate Banking) sold 4,285 shares at $20.22 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $86643.0 while Edwards Brian T, (President, Consumer Banking) sold 4,660 shares on Dec 13 for $98606.0 with each share fetching $21.16.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH), on the other hand, is trading around $42.25 with a market cap of $12.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CAH’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.38 billion. This represented a 96.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $39.73 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.75 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.93 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $41.04 billion from $39.18 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $44.0 million, significantly lower than the $736.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$105.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Cardinal Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 39,978 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,056 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 463.94k shares after the latest sales, with 9.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.60% with a share float percentage of 291.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardinal Health Inc. having a total of 1,025 institutions that hold shares in the company.