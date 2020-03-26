This Could Be A Brutal Week For Sunrun Inc. (RUN), Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares are -11.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.96% or $1.0 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +55.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.61% down YTD and -15.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 36.63% and -41.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the RUN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on February 19, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the RUN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.45. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.14.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -52.40% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.36, up 4.50% from $0.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 103 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,244,540 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,510,951. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 404,896 and 836,482 in purchases and sales respectively.

Philpot Michelle, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 5,452 shares worth $44210.0 at $8.11 per share on Mar 17. The General Counsel had earlier sold another 1,376 RUN shares valued at $12203.0 on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $8.87 per share. Fenster Edward Harris (Chairman) sold 32,368 shares at $8.05 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $260514.0 while Jurich Lynn Michelle, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 44,041 shares on Mar 17 for $349091.0 with each share fetching $7.93.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), on the other hand, is trading around $13.20 with a market cap of $1.91B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Radian Group Inc. (RDN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RDN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 59.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.45 million. This represented a 88.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $388.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.80 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.64 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $694.43 million, significantly higher than the $677.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $666.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Radian Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 41,957 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,505 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 593.93k shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Radian Group Inc. having a total of 408 institutions that hold shares in the company.