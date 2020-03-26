Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) shares are -41.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.77% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.17% down YTD and -41.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.17% and -38.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 27, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the BBVA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 4 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.58. The forecasts give the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock a price target range of $7.87 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.56. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.91% or 2.53%.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), on the other hand, is trading around $16.79 with a market cap of $8.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BEN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $59.6 million. This represented a 95.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.41 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.51 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $31.7 million, significantly lower than the $254.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Franklin Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 395,667 shares. Insider sales totaled 439,407 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 227.09M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 40.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.90% with a share float percentage of 269.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Franklin Resources Inc. having a total of 772 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.13 million shares worth more than $938.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 24.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $635.96 million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.