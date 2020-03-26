Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) shares are -5.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.67% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.83% down YTD and -6.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.03% and 12.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the COG stock is a Positive, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the COG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.11. The forecasts give the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.16% or -17.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.14, down from the $0.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.68, down -22.20% from $1.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 872,317 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 542,128. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 818,777 and 528,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

DINGES DAN O, a Chairman, President & CEO at the company, bought 3,245 shares worth $53951.0 at $16.63 per share on Aug 19. The Sr. Vice President, Marketing had earlier sold another 200,000 COG shares valued at $3.66 million on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $18.32 per share. DINGES DAN O (Chairman, President & CEO) bought 16,755 shares at $16.28 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $272771.0 while BEST RHYS J, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Aug 16 for $40968.0 with each share fetching $16.39.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA), on the other hand, is trading around $16.52 with a market cap of $3.87B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AXTA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $279.7 million. This represented a 74.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.1 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.82 billion from $6.69 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $573.1 million, significantly higher than the $496.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $460.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 73,096 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,898 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.58M shares after the latest sales, with 4.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.30% with a share float percentage of 233.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. having a total of 545 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 24.26 million shares worth more than $737.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 10.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $603.36 million and represent 8.44% of shares outstanding.