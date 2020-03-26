Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), Novartis AG (NVS)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) shares are 1.41% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.04% or $4.71 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.44% down YTD and 4.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.58% and -9.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, William Blair recommended the DLR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the DLR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $121.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $126.62. The forecasts give the Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $152.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $122.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.11% or 0.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 70.40% in the current quarter to $0.27, down from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.26, up 7.50% from $1.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,119,025 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 314,113. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 993,796 and 188,212 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHAPMAN LAURENCE A, a Director at the company, sold 8,021 shares worth $1.04 million at $130.00 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier sold another 1,000 DLR shares valued at $131680.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $131.68 per share. RUBERG DAVID C (MANAGING DIRECTOR, EUROPE) sold 125,000 shares at $126.62 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $15.83 million while Sharp Christopher, (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 382 shares on Mar 02 for $46184.0 with each share fetching $120.90.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), on the other hand, is trading around $76.89 with a market cap of $192.76B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $102.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Novartis AG (NVS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NVS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.9 billion. This represented a 45.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12.72 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $118.37 billion from $115.97 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $334.0 million while total current assets were at $29.5 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $13.63 billion, significantly lower than the $14.27 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.25 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.30% with a share float percentage of 2.35B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novartis AG having a total of 1,262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 25.47 million shares worth more than $2.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 7.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 25.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 billion and represent 7.70% of shares outstanding.