Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are -38.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.11% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.09% down YTD and -43.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 16.89% and -26.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 27, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the APPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, National Securities had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 17, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the APPS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.83. The forecasts give the Digital Turbine Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.46% or 37.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.19, up 33.10% from $0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 201,080 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 228,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 110,500 and 20,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

GYANI MOHAN S, a Director at the company, bought 6,000 shares worth $24780.0 at $4.13 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 APPS shares valued at $21100.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $4.22 per share. DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $4.26 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $21300.0 while DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 09 for $30100.0 with each share fetching $6.02.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), on the other hand, is trading around $33.42 with a market cap of $10.41B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3872.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 99.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $104.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Yandex N.V. (YNDX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YNDX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $367.4 million. This represented a 47.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $698.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.4 billion from $4.29 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $697.2 million while total current assets were at $1.83 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $555.1 million, significantly higher than the $115.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $322.1 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 282.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yandex N.V. having a total of 514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 16.58 million shares worth more than $721.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the investment firm holding over 16.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $716.11 million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.