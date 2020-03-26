Top attractive stock of the week – Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is -57.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $5.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.29% off the consensus price target high of $5.72 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.87% higher than the price target low of $2.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is -26.60% and -48.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.66 million and changing 9.37% at the moment leaves the stock -43.94% off its SMA200. GGB registered -46.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.74.

The stock witnessed a -47.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.32%, and is 16.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.80% over the week and 12.66% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $7.76B in sales. and $7.76B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.27% and -60.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $9.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 257.00% year-over-year.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Gerdau S.A. (GGB), with institutional investors hold 31.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 31.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 104.67 million shares valued at $512.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.07% of the GGB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC with 23.42 million shares valued at $114.76 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 14.19 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $69.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 10.86 million with a market value of $53.2 million.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -69.46% down over the past 12 months. ArcelorMittal (MT) is -53.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.59% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 76.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.62.