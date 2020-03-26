Top attractive stock of the week – Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is -7.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.00 and a high of $51.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $44.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.91%.

Currently trading at $41.94, the stock is -4.45% and -8.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.26 million and changing -6.49% at the moment leaves the stock -3.07% off its SMA200. HRL registered -5.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.27.

The stock witnessed a -6.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.62%, and is -13.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 18700 employees, a market worth around $23.06B and $9.52B in sales. and $9.52B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.31 and Fwd P/E is 22.87. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.35% and -18.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Analyst Forecasts

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $2.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

874 institutions hold shares in Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), with 258.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.03% while institutional investors hold 91.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 549.74M, and float is at 279.50M with Short Float at 14.78%. Institutions hold 47.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.61 million shares valued at $1.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.44% of the HRL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.09 million shares valued at $1.36 billion to account for 5.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 28.79 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 14.18 million with a market value of $639.51 million.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coffey Mark A, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Coffey Mark A sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $44.93 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41275.0 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that SPLINTER JAMES M (Group Vice President) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $45.18 per share for $903666.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 121296.0 shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, DAY THOMAS R (Executive Vice President) disposed off 46,213 shares at an average price of $49.02 for $2.27 million. The insider now directly holds 32,797 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading -3.83% down over the past 12 months. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is -6.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.45% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 37.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.02.