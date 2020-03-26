Top attractive stock of the week – ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is -47.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $15.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $17.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.29% off the consensus price target high of $19.60 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are 37.51% higher than the price target low of $12.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.98, the stock is -29.90% and -40.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.47 million and changing 11.76% at the moment leaves the stock -38.14% off its SMA200. IBN registered -29.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.88.

The stock witnessed a -44.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.05%, and is -12.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 84922 employees, a market worth around $30.91B and $11.08B in sales. and $11.08B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.68 and Fwd P/E is 10.98. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.33% and -48.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a “Buy”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 41 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.20% year-over-year.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

537 institutions hold shares in ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), with 258.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 20.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.87B, and float is at 3.20B with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 20.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 74.1 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.29% of the IBN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 52.89 million shares valued at $798.04 million to account for 1.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 39.56 million shares representing 1.22% and valued at over $597.0 million, while FMR, LLC holds 0.91% of the shares totaling 29.59 million with a market value of $446.45 million.