Unsafe At Current Price? – 3M Company (MMM), Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) shares are -25.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.89% or -$1.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.94% down YTD and -26.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.00% and -10.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 23, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the MMM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on January 09, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the MMM stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $131.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $166.67. The forecasts give the 3M Company stock a price target range of $205.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $127.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.83% or -3.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to $2.11, down from the $2.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.27, up 3.00% from $9.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.55 and $2.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 71 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 156 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 173,151 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 98,030. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 77,975 and 32,137 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vale Michael G., a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 6,250 shares worth $994803.0 at $159.17 per share on Feb 18. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 1,967 MMM shares valued at $311160.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $158.19 per share. Roman Michael F (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 8,906 shares at $162.00 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $1.44 million while Bushman Julie L, (Executive Vice President) sold 6,879 shares on Dec 02 for $1.17 million with each share fetching $170.16.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), on the other hand, is trading around $7.72 with a market cap of $670.90M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BLMN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $368.01 million. This represented a 64.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.59 billion from $3.47 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $317.6 million, significantly higher than the $288.07 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $155.68 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 336,872 shares. Insider sales totaled 113,031 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.07M shares after the latest sales, with 45.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.70% with a share float percentage of 85.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloomin’ Brands Inc. having a total of 292 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.14 million shares worth more than $289.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $247.59 million and represent 12.89% of shares outstanding.