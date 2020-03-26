Unsafe At Current Price? – Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) shares are -36.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.65% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.35% down YTD and -36.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.30% and -29.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the SAN stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 23, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the SAN stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.32. The forecasts give the Banco Santander S.A. stock a price target range of $5.70 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.67. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.04% or 1.87%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), on the other hand, is trading around $99.16 with a market cap of $92.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $131.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TXN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 39.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $848.0 million. This represented a 74.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.35 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.02 billion from $17.99 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.95 billion while total current assets were at $8.76 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.65 billion, significantly lower than the $7.19 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.8 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 101 times at Texas Instruments Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 865,718 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,029,627 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.55M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 931.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Texas Instruments Incorporated having a total of 2,164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.49 million shares worth more than $11.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 69.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.89 billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.