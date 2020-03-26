Unsafe At Current Price? – Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares are -38.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.54% or $0.79 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +62.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.86% down YTD and -35.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 46.36% and -33.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the CHNG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Strong Buy on March 18, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the CHNG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.44. The forecasts give the Change Healthcare Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.36% or 22.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS), on the other hand, is trading around $120.37 with a market cap of $74.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $170.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FIS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.23 billion. This represented a 63.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.34 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.90 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $83.81 billion from $83.72 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.41 billion, significantly higher than the $1.99 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.58 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 155 times at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 819,495 shares. Insider sales totaled 933,130 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 103 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -51.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.97M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.30% with a share float percentage of 612.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fidelity National Information Services Inc. having a total of 1,512 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.72 million shares worth more than $6.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 billion and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.