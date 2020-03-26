Unsafe At Current Price? – Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) shares are -82.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.08% or $0.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -83.74% down YTD and -82.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.21% and -69.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, UBS recommended the GEL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.14. The forecasts give the Genesis Energy L.P. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.3% or 9.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -40.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.37, up 2.60% from $0.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 536,129 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 19,772. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 389,991 and 6,334 in purchases and sales respectively.

Jesulaitis Kristen O, a General Counsel & Secretary at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $47791.0 at $4.78 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 GEL shares valued at $348800.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $3.49 per share. GOLOWAY WILLIAM STANTON (Vice President) bought 10,000 shares at $5.18 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $51800.0 while Jesulaitis Kristen O, (General Counsel & Secretary) bought 20,000 shares on Mar 10 for $100000.0 with each share fetching $5.00.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), on the other hand, is trading around $3.06 with a market cap of $215.73M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JMIA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $81.27 million. This represented a -82.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $44.54 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $389.46 million from $449.93 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $71.31 million while total current assets were at $368.19 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$150.39 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.80% with a share float percentage of 6.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies AG having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company.