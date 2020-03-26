Unsafe At Current Price? – Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), The Gap Inc. (GPS)

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares are 15.44% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.27% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +71.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.06% down YTD and 20.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 30.40% and -7.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the WORK stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the WORK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.79. The forecasts give the Slack Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $34.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.88% or -115.67%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.19, up 35.70% from -$0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 170 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 735 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 414,983,569 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 328,033,697. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,645,017 and 60,718,733 in purchases and sales respectively.

Butterfield Stewart, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 1,300 shares worth $22556.0 at $17.35 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier sold another 850,000 WORK shares valued at $17.46 million on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $20.54 per share. OFARRELL JOHN (Director) sold 42,990 shares at $18.77 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $807022.0 while Butterfield Stewart, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,500 shares on Mar 13 for $45608.0 with each share fetching $18.24.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), on the other hand, is trading around $8.98 with a market cap of $2.95B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Gap Inc. (GPS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.92 billion. This represented a 58.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.72 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.68 billion from $14.12 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $290.0 million while total current assets were at $4.52 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.41 billion, significantly higher than the $1.38 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $366.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at The Gap Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 223,849 shares. Insider sales totaled 114,240 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 157.61M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.30% with a share float percentage of 215.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Gap Inc. having a total of 639 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 28.45 million shares worth more than $502.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 7.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $502.01 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.