Unsafe At Current Price? – The Walt Disney Company (DIS), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares are -30.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.66% or $2.61 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.03% down YTD and -30.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.43% and -21.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Imperial Capital recommended the DIS stock is a In-line, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a In-line on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $100.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $147.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 31.82.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $1.11, down from the $1.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.69, up 13.50% from $5.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and $1.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 71 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 483,616 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 399,073. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 64,788 and 28,637 in purchases and sales respectively.

WOODFORD BRENT, a EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax at the company, sold 4 shares worth $578.0 at $144.45 per share on Jan 22. The Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy had earlier sold another 38 DIS shares valued at $5489.0 on Jan 22. The shares were sold at $144.45 per share. WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold 838 shares at $144.74 per share on Dec 24 for a total of $121290.0 while BRAVERMAN ALAN N, (Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy) sold 5,309 shares on Dec 24 for $767575.0 with each share fetching $144.58.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.22 with a market cap of $364.08M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NYMT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $65.12 million. This represented a 67.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $199.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $35.1 million, significantly higher than the $24.18 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $34.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 706,749 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,680 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.18M shares after the latest sales, with 48.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Mortgage Trust Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company.