Volatility Returns To Agenus Inc. (AGEN), Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares are -41.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.39% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.15% down YTD and -43.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.26% and -19.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 22, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the AGEN stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Resumed the stock as a Buy on November 19, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the AGEN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.50. The forecasts give the Agenus Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.33% or 52.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.10% in the current quarter to -$0.35, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.28, down -58.20% from -$0.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.36 and -$0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY), on the other hand, is trading around $10.10 with a market cap of $704.78M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Callaway Golf Company (ELY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ELY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $153.6 million. This represented a 50.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $311.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.96 billion from $1.86 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $86.55 million, significantly lower than the $92.28 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $31.85 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Callaway Golf Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 627,962 shares. Insider sales totaled 350,202 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.94M shares after the latest sales, with 45.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Callaway Golf Company having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.15 million shares worth more than $299.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jana Partners LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.55 million and represent 8.34% of shares outstanding.