Volatility Returns To Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) shares are -57.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.29% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.96% down YTD and -57.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.79% and -50.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ARCO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 21, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ARCO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.80. The forecasts give the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.4% or 42.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 125.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.4, down -8.50% from $0.43 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.42 for the next year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.71 with a market cap of $175.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GCI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $457.05 million. This represented a 34.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $699.27 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.36 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.02 billion from $2.56 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $25.54 million, significantly lower than the $157.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $11.56 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Gannett Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 1,589,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 201,608 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.9M shares after the latest sales, with 31.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gannett Co. Inc. having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.43 million shares worth more than $123.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 32.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.84 million and represent 21.47% of shares outstanding.