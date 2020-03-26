News

Volatility Returns To Gold Fields Limited (GFI), KeyCorp (KEY)

By Sue Brooks

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) shares are -5.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.33% or $0.88 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +65.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.63% down YTD and 1.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 45.81% and -11.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the GFI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on June 26, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $6.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.12. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), on the other hand, is trading around $9.82 with a market cap of $9.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KeyCorp (KEY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KEY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 66.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $651.0 million. This represented a 49.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.28 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.91 billion, significantly higher than the $2.51 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.82 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at KeyCorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 1,742,352 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,378,644 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.51M shares after the latest sales, with 19.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 965.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KeyCorp having a total of 1,081 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 113.75 million shares worth more than $2.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 81.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.

