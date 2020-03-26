Companies

Volatility Returns To Intelsat S.A. (I), Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

By Richard Addington

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares are -72.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.57% or -$0.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.91% down YTD and -71.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.52% and -54.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the I stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 10, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the I stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.27. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 81.3.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.90% in the current quarter to -$1.06, down from the -$0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.45, down -4.50% from -$6.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.42 and -$0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 836,083 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 383,960. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 836,083 and 383,960 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), on the other hand, is trading around $5.63 with a market cap of $1.96B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CRON’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $26.66 million. This represented a -177.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.62 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

Short term investments amounted to $391.73 million while total current assets were at $1.58 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$77.59 million, significantly lower than the -$25.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$115.44 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 45.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.44% with a share float percentage of 181.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 347 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.42 million shares worth more than $72.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.06 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.

