Well positioned to deliver growth? – Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are -19.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.55% or -$9.2 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.80% down YTD and -20.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.73% and -8.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Barclays recommended the AMGN stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMGN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $193.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $245.52. The forecasts give the Amgen Inc. stock a price target range of $277.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $185.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.27% or -4.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.20% in the current quarter to $3.78, up from the $3.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $15.7, up 8.00% from $14.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.75 and $4.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $17.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 201,710 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 129,255. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,844 and 46,025 in purchases and sales respectively.

Williams R Sanders, a Director at the company, sold 425 shares worth $99331.0 at $233.72 per share on Feb 06. The SVP, Business Development had earlier sold another 9,264 AMGN shares valued at $2.13 million on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $229.93 per share. Meline David W (EVP & CFO) sold 8,737 shares at $234.36 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $2.05 million while Graham Jonathan P, (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 9,000 shares on Nov 22 for $2.07 million with each share fetching $230.54.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM), on the other hand, is trading around $72.87 with a market cap of $22.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $106.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YUM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 34.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $763.0 million. This represented a 54.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.69 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.58 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.23 billion from $5.0 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.31 billion, significantly higher than the $1.18 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.12 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 80 times at Yum! Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 443,199 shares. Insider sales totaled 324,675 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 553.51k shares after the latest sales, with 114.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.20% with a share float percentage of 300.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum! Brands Inc. having a total of 1,391 institutions that hold shares in the company.