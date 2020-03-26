Well positioned to deliver growth? – Global Payments Inc. (GPN), Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) shares are -22.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.87% or $5.47 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.02% down YTD and -23.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.45% and -29.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the GPN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 24, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the GPN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 23 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $146.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $219.78. The forecasts give the Global Payments Inc. stock a price target range of $245.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $147.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.12% or 0.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $1.66, up from the $1.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.53, up 67.20% from $6.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.66 and $1.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,801,443 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 491,767. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 347,580 and 299,406 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOHNSON JOIA M, a Director at the company, bought 600 shares worth $99042.0 at $165.07 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier sold another 600 GPN shares valued at $89400.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $149.00 per share. SHEFFIELD DAVID M (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 586 shares at $187.47 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $109857.0 while SHEFFIELD DAVID M, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 967 shares on Feb 28 for $170917.0 with each share fetching $176.75.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.11 with a market cap of $18.22M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AXAS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.48 million. This represented a 50.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $31.54 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $441.02 million from $419.35 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $61.02 million, significantly lower than the $66.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$28.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Abraxas Petroleum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 247,660 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.58M shares after the latest sales, with 4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.30% with a share float percentage of 162.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abraxas Petroleum Corporation having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.95 million shares worth more than $4.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.77 million and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.