Well positioned to deliver growth? – Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN), Hess Corporation (HES)

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are -6.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.22% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.52% down YTD and -7.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.21% and -24.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the NUAN stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 13, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the NUAN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.33. The forecasts give the Nuance Communications Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.44% or 16.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.40% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.86, down -19.00% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 179 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,373,384 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 960,802. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 112,400 and 94,298 in purchases and sales respectively.

BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, a EVP, Business Transformation at the company, sold 9,925 shares worth $220417.0 at $22.21 per share on Mar 02. The Executive Vice President and C had earlier sold another 15,000 NUAN shares valued at $332629.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $22.18 per share. Dahdah Robert (Executive Vice President and C) sold 2,500 shares at $21.61 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $54028.0 while Tempesta Daniel David, (Executive Vice President and C) sold 15,000 shares on Feb 20 for $345665.0 with each share fetching $23.04.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), on the other hand, is trading around $34.74 with a market cap of $10.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hess Corporation (HES) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HES’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $95.0 million. This represented a 94.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.68 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.61 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.78 billion from $21.63 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.64 billion, significantly lower than the $1.94 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.19 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 81 times at Hess Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 843,119 shares. Insider sales totaled 559,798 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34.21M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 271.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hess Corporation having a total of 834 institutions that hold shares in the company.