Well positioned to deliver growth? – United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are -58.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.91% or $3.6 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +105.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.59% down YTD and -59.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 71.19% and -48.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the UAL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the UAL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $69.21. The forecasts give the United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $111.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.03% or -59.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to -$1.48, down from the $1.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.89, down -24.30% from $12.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$15.18 and $4.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 231,971 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 116,140. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 185,963 and 88,863 in purchases and sales respectively.

Corvi Carolyn, a Director at the company, sold 1,016 shares worth $93299.0 at $91.83 per share on Oct 28. The Director had earlier sold another 1,013 UAL shares valued at $94270.0 on Nov 27. The shares were sold at $93.06 per share. Corvi Carolyn (Director) sold 1,024 shares at $88.85 per share on Sep 27 for a total of $90982.0 while Corvi Carolyn, (Director) sold 1,032 shares on Sep 06 for $89134.0 with each share fetching $86.37.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), on the other hand, is trading around $3.28 with a market cap of $3.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AUY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$88.5 million. This represented a 124.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $357.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $7.09 billion from $8.05 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $8.3 million while total current assets were at $365.7 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $317.5 million, significantly higher than the $289.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $71.4 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.70% with a share float percentage of 948.03M. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 123.53 million shares worth more than $487.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 13.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 31.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.24 million and represent 3.31% of shares outstanding.